Youth engagement in farming is crucial for Assam's future: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 14: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, highlighted the crucial role of agriculture in the state’s economic framework and called on the youth to spearhead the transformation of this sector.

"I believe the youth of Assam can engage and show interest in farming, elevating it to a more productive level than it is today. By turning to agriculture, the youth can drive our state toward greater prosperity."

He underscored the ongoing efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and announced the development of new irrigation initiatives to support farmers across Assam.

Sarma noted that areas like Rani Chapori, with a long history of agricultural practices, require focused efforts to address farmers' grievances and meet their needs.

He expressed confidence in the gradual development of agricultural farms along the Brahmaputra across Assam, encouraging the youth to engage in agriculture, which promises substantial economic potential. "The vegetables cultivated here command good demand and prices in the market, presenting numerous opportunities for growth," he stated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the necessity of utilising unused land for farming, pointing to the significant revenue generated from maize cultivation. He suggested that there is a vast scope for establishing maize-based factories in Assam to meet the growing demand.

However, Sarma also acknowledged challenges such as infiltration from the river, which has led to the loss of poultry and cattle. He assured that these issues would be resolved within the next 4-5 months.

Additionally, he mentioned the potential construction of a bridge and the provision of electricity in the region, subject to a technical audit.