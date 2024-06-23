Youth drowns while trying to rescue friend in Baksa

Bajali, Jun 23: A 26-year-old youth tragically lost his life while trying to rescue a friend from drowning in the Palla river in Khusrabari village under Baksa district in Assam on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Manzil and his seven friends went to take a bath in the river, following which one of his friends drowned. In an effort to save his friend, Manzil jumped to rescue him from drowning.



Though the friend was saved by Manzil, he went missing.



According to Manzil’s parents, their son does not know how to swim.



Following the incident, local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the spot in search of the youth.



However, due to the darkness, the rescue operation was suspended on Saturday.



Later on Sunday morning, the SDRF team recovered the body of Manzil.

