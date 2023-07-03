Youth drowns while taking bath in Assam’s Goalpara

Guwahati, July 3: In an unfortunate incident, a youth allegedly drowned while taking bath in a lake in Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Chinu Karmakar who was a resident of Rongagora in Bokakhat subdivision.

Reportedly, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the spot and recovered the body from the lake.

Earlier on Wednesday, two minor sisters drowned while taking an afternoon bath in a pond at Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam.

After prolonged search by locals, the bodied of the two deceased were recovered from the pond.