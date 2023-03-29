Bongaigaon: Holy dip turns tragic, one drowns in Aie River on Ashok Ashtami

Abhayapuri, March 29: In a tragic incident, a youth died after drowning in the Aie River of Bongaigaon district on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the occasion of Ashokashtami, when 5 youths went to take a holy dip in the morning hours.

Three of them suddenly fell into the river and drowned. Although, two youths managed to survive but the other one, identified as Sanjeev Sarkar went missing and was later found dead after locals and police conducted a search operation for four hours.

Sanjeev was a college student in Abhayapuri. Meanwhile, the Dumerguri Ashokashtami Mela was reportedly not allowed by the administration to organise a fair.

Therefore, the president of the fair has been arrested in this regard.