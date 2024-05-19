Youth dies from injuries after scuffle over Dudhnoi rape case

Goalpara, May 19: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Goalpara district after a youth died following a scuffle, which took place in connection with the Dudhnoi rape case.

The deceased youth has been identified as Hiranmoy Khakhlari.



Earlier on May 3, 2024, two teenage girls were allegedly gang raped by three miscreants in Goalpara’s Dudhnoi area.



After committing the crime, the miscreants left the girls on the roadside.



Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint at the police station, leading to the arrest of one main accused, Dhan Talukdar, while the other two miscreants managed to flee but were later apprehended by the police.



However, on May 5, 2024, a violent scuffle took place when a group associated with the Village Defence Party (VDP) tried to question Dhan Talukdar’s family at their residence, following which a clash ensued, resulting in injuries to six individuals, including Khakhlari, who sustained grievous injuries.



Following the incident, he was rushed to the hospital, and on last Friday he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Guwahati.



After the incident, police took immediate action and arrested the main accused’s brother-in-law, Shekabar Ali, and sister, Parbina Begum, on charges of murder.



Meanwhile, the Goalpara District All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has strongly condemned the incident and demanded every possible punishment for all the individuals involved in the case.

