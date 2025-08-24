Youth dies after alleged mob assault following road mishap in Tamulpur

Guwahati, Aug 24: An alleged case of moral policing incident has come to light on Sunday, where a 23-year-old youth, Abhishek Das, lost his life on August 20 in Tamulpur’s Bengalipara area.

According to reports, Abhishek, who was travelling from Bogamati to Tamulpur with four friends, lost control of his car while trying to avoid an e-rickshaw and rammed into a roadside shop. When he stepped out of the vehicle to assess the situation, an angry mob allegedly dragged him aside and began thrashing him.

Abhishek was rushed to a hospital soon after but was declared dead by doctors. His family members alleged that Abhishek died as a result of the mob assault, claiming it was a case of mob lynching.

His father lodged an FIR at the Tamulpur police station on August 21, but no arrests have been made so far.

“My son was fine after the accident. People pulled him out and thrashed him. Why such a big punishment when no one was hurt in the mishap? Where is humanity? I want the miscreants to be hanged. I want justice,” said the victim’s mother.

The bereaved family has demanded a fair investigation and justice for their son.