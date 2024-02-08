Youth detained in connection with mysterious death of woman in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Feb 8: A youth was detained by the police on Wednesday night in connection with the 'mysterious' death of a 30-year-old widow at Rongpur in Hailakandi district.

The youth has been identified as Biplab Roy, aged 28 who is also the neighbour of the slain widow.



The officer in charge of Lala Police Station, Amphi Daulagupu, informed that they are interrogating the youth and the body of the widow has been sent to the SK Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi for a postmortem. The exact reason for the death will be known after the postmortem, Daulagupu said.



Sources said that auto driver Biplab Roy brought the unconscious body of the widow to Lala primary health centre at night, where doctors on duty declared her dead.



The young widow was living at her in-laws' house with two children in Rongpur village, Part VI, after the death of her husband, Dipak Roy, who died eight years ago.

