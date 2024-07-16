Youth detained for derogatory posts about another religion in Dhubri

Dhubri, Jul 16: In a shocking incident that has shocked the community of Gauripur, Assam, a young man from the Gauripur Super Market area in Dhubri district was apprehended by police on Tuesday for posting derogatory content about another religion on social media.

The offensive posts quickly went viral, causing widespread outrage and creating a sensation throughout the town.



Concerned citizens promptly reported the posts, leading to the filing of an FIR at the Gauripur police station.



Responding swiftly, the Gauripur police detained the youth and brought him in for questioning. "We are taking this matter very seriously," stated the police.



"Spreading hate speech and derogatory content against any religion is a grave offence. We are thoroughly interrogating the individual to understand his motives and any potential connections."



The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsible use of social media and the consequences of spreading hate online.



The police have assured the public that they will take all necessary measures to maintain peace and harmony in Gauripur.

