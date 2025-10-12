Youth Congress holds massive torch rally in Nalbari, demands justice for Zubeen Garg

Nalbari, Oct 12: A massive torch rally led by the Youth Congress lit up the streets of Nalbari on Saturday night, demanding justice for Assam’s celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

Organised by the Nalbari District Youth Congress, the procession began from Chamata and drew participation from several senior Congress leaders.

The rally was led by All India Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu and Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President Jubeir Anam, along with District Congress President Ratul Patowary and MLA Diganta Barman.

Commencing from the Chamata Krishna Temple, the procession moved towards Jamartal Chowk, with participants carrying flaming torches and chanting slogans demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

Police attempted to prevent the rally from entering the main roads, leading to brief tensions at the site. The protest concluded at the open space near Chamata Krishna Temple, where participants lit torches as a symbolic act of peaceful protest.

Speaking at the event, AIYC President Bhanu said, “It is shameful that Zubeen Garg’s family still has to seek justice publicly. It has been more than 20 days since his passing, yet the truth behind his death remains undisclosed. Zubeen was not only the pride of Assam but a national treasure. The Government of India must take appropriate steps to reveal what truly happened so that the people of Assam and the entire country can find closure.”

Echoing similar sentiments, APYC President Anam criticised the government’s alleged suppression of tributes and initiatives in Zubeen Garg’s memory.

“Whenever we try to organise something in Zubeen da’s honour, whether a marathon in Guwahati or a bike rally in Nagaon, the government denies permission. Why are they so scared? Zubeen da was Assam’s pride and a national icon. We still don’t know what happened to him, and every attempt to seek justice is blocked. We are simply asking for one thing—justice for Zubeen da and answers about what really happened,” he said.

Patowary and other local Congress leaders also addressed the gathering, reiterating their demand for a fair and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

Youth Congress leaders vowed to continue their agitation until justice is delivered, asserting that no attempt to silence Assam’s people would deter them from seeking the truth about the demise of the state’s most celebrated artiste.