Youth charred to death in Assam's Nagaon

Raha, Apr 10: A tragic incident took place at Hiragaon, Bengenaati, under Morikolong Outpost in Nagaon, where a young man lost his life after a fire engulfed his house on Tuesday night at around 12.30 a.m.

According to locals the deceased was identified as Papu Hira (30), a newspaper hawker by profession who was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out. They further added that the man had been living alone in the house for several months.



Though the cause of the fire could not be established, an investigation into the incident is underway, police sources said.

