86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Youth charred to death in Assam's Nagaon

By Correspondent
Youth charred to death in Assams Nagaon
X

Raha, Apr 10: A tragic incident took place at Hiragaon, Bengenaati, under Morikolong Outpost in Nagaon, where a young man lost his life after a fire engulfed his house on Tuesday night at around 12.30 a.m.

According to locals the deceased was identified as Papu Hira (30), a newspaper hawker by profession who was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out. They further added that the man had been living alone in the house for several months.

Though the cause of the fire could not be established, an investigation into the incident is underway, police sources said.

Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X