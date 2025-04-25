Youth brutally killed in Jorhat, elder brother critically injured

Jorhat, April 25: In a chilling recurrence of lawlessness in Jorhat, 21-year-old Krishnajyoti Saikia was brutally murdered in a mob attack near Panichukuwa Borpukhuri under Pulibar Police Station. His elder brother, Panchajyoti Saikia, sustained critical injuries and is currently battling for his life at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses and family members, the attack was led by Pushpanendra Hazarika and his son, Bhrigu Hazarika, reportedly as an act of revenge over a road accident that occurred in February. The assailants, armed with sharp weapons, intercepted the brothers’ vehicle and launched a vicious assault.

"My sons were traveling in their own car when they were suddenly surrounded and attacked. Krishnajyoti was stabbed multiple times with sharp weapons. He died on the spot," said a grieving father.

"This could have been prevented. We had gone to the police after the February incident, but they ignored us. If they had taken action back then, my son would be alive today. Instead, the police protected the criminals.”

The February incident reportedly involved a minor accident where a woman riding a scooty without a license fell in front of Panchajyoti’s bike. The woman was identified as Pushpanendra Hazarika’s wife.

Following the incident, the Hazarika family allegedly assaulted Panchajyoti. Tensions escalated days later when Krishnajyoti and his brother reportedly damaged Hazarika's motorcycle, which they saw being driven repeatedly near their house, seen as an act of provocation.

“This is not just a murder, it’s a result of police apathy and administrative failure,” said a local resident. “Krishnajyoti was even jailed after he tried to report the threats. The police said they couldn’t read the FIR as it was in Assamese. That’s the level of seriousness they showed.”

Another friend of the deceased added, “Krishnajyoti was cornered on the road when Pushpanendra arrived in a Magik vehicle and blocked their car. He and his son Bhrigu attacked the brothers mercilessly. Even when police arrived, we saw Pushpanendra throwing stones at them.”

The public outrage was swift. Furious locals blocked National Highway 37, demanding justice and accountability. High-ranking officials, including the Superintendent of Police, reached the site, and police later confirmed the arrest of Pushpanendra and Bhrigu Hazarika.

Despite the arrests, Jorhat residents are expressing deep resentment towards the local police. “This incident has left us insecure. One crime after another, where is the rule of law?” said another protestor.