Youth brutally attacked with machete over family feud in Assam's Digboi

Digboi, May 15: In a terrifying incident, a youth was brutally attacked in Assam’s Digboi on Tuesday night.

The horrifying incident occurred near the railway gate in the Digboi Chariali locality, where the victim, identified as Amrit Thakur, was brutally attacked with a machete by a group of miscreants who attempted to kill him.



The victim alleged that his wife’s relatives attacked him. It may be mentioned that Amrit has been seeking separation from his wife due to a family feud.



Meanwhile, the victim was sent to Tinsukia in a critical condition as he sustained grievous injuries to his head and neck.

