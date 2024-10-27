Youth body to protest against state government’s shortcomings tomorrow

Guwahati, Oct 27: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has announced a protest on October 28 here against what it described as a series of recruitment scams, financial mismanagement, and resource exploitation under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

DYFI claimed that the administration has failed to maintain transparency in public recruitment and has burdened the state with extensive debt.

According to the youth body, the government has opened the door to corruption by manipulating hiring processes, especially through oral interviews for certain government posts. DYFI leaders alleged that the government's recruitment process lacks transparency, often bypassing written exams in favour of oral interviews for specific candidates.

It also criticised the government for its handling of convicted officials involved in the infamous APSC recruitment scam. It alleged that despite convictions, these officials were allowed to secure bail and continue in service, raising questions about the government's commitment to a corruption-free administration.

The organisation also highlighted the state's soaring debt, amounting to Rs 1.57 lakh crore, which it claimed has been directed toward unproductive sectors, with high borrowing rates pushing Assam toward a financial crisis. The government's recurrent loans to fund public salaries and festive allowances, along with substantial spending in non-productive areas, have been met with concern from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

In addition, DYFI raised allegations of land and asset accumulation by officials and family members of state ministers. They have also criticised the government's failure to arrest the rising inflation.

"The slogan of 'clean and transparent recruitment' seems to be a cover for deep-rooted corruption and nepotism in the current government," DYFI secretary Ritu Ranjan Das alleged.