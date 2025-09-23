Youth body seeks release of Zubeen Garg’s Singapore post-mortem report; urges arrests

Guwahati, Sept 23: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Assam State Committee, has demanded that the Singapore post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg be made public immediately, while calling for the arrest of those accused of gross negligence leading to the artiste’s death.

While the organization welcomed the government’s decision to conduct a re-postmortem of Garg’s mortal remains in Assam, it criticized the secrecy surrounding the medical report prepared in Singapore. “The report has only been partially revealed in the media. It must be released in full for the public,” DYFI said.

The youth organization alleged that confusion and suspicion have grown following contradictory statements from those who had accompanied Garg abroad. “Instead of providing clarity, the remarks have only deepened the doubts in people’s minds, leaving the State shocked and aggrieved,” the youth body added.

DYFI specifically named Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma as being among those whose negligence played a role in the tragedy. The organization accused Mahanta of leveraging his political connections to organize events spending crores of government funds, and it was under his invitation that Garg was taken to Singapore. “Abroad, there was clear negligence in caring for him, even in supplying necessary medicines,” DYFI alleged.

“It is certain that an ordinary investigation will not be enough in this case. The government must ensure a thorough and expeditious probe,” Ritu Ranjan Das, secretary, and Rustam Ali, president of the Assam State Committee of DYFI said.

By Staff Reporter