Youth beaten to death by mob in Golaghat

Guwahati, July 18: In a heinous incident, a youth was allegedly beaten to death by an irate mob in Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kundan Mura who was a resident of Miri Pathar Gaon in Marangi.

Reportedly, the youth was tied to an electric pole by a group of three men and a woman and beaten inhumanly in suspicion of mobile theft.

Later, the accused untied Mura from the pole and allegedly poisoned him with pesticide and threw him near his residence.

The family members of the victim rushed him to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the family members had filed an FIR at the Numaligarh Police station, based on which, police have apprehended three accused.

The three accused have been identified as Tarun Orang, Chawan Orang and Janki aka Shanti Orang. One more, identified as Basanta Orang, is currently absconding.