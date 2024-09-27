Youth assaulted in Nagaon on suspicion of being cow thief

Raha, Sep 27: A group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes assaulted a 28-year-old youth on the suspicion of being a cow rustler at Rupahihat area in Nagaon on Wednesday night.

As per allegations, the youth was caught red-handed while he was attempting to steal a cow from the house of one Atul Mandal, a resident of Laukhuwa village of Rupahihat.

The locals of the area immediately gathered at the spot and launched an attack on the youth, allegedly with sticks and rods, accusing him of being a cow thief.

On being informed, police personnel from Ambagan arrived at the scene and rescued the severely injured youth from the enraged crowd.

The victim, identified as Mehedi Alam of Kathpara No. 10 village, was immediately admitted to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently battling for his life in the ICU.

A police investigation is underway in connection with the incident, sources said.