Youth and women of Assam are with us, says AGP leader

Guwahati, April 28: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally of the BJP, is optimistic about the prospects of their alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam. The AGP leadership is particularly hopeful about garnering significant support from the youth and women demographics.

Dr Tapan Das, the general secretary of AGP, expressed confidence in their alliance's ability to resonate with the aspirations of the youth. He emphasised that the youth of Assam are inclined towards a vision of a developed India, and they perceive the BJP-AGP alliance as the most capable of realising that vision.



During a discussion with The Assam Tribune, Das highlighted the extensive outreach efforts undertaken by the BJP-AGP across Assam, noting that the youth are unequivocal in their desire for development and view their alliance as the vehicle for achieving it.

Tapan Das also commended the role of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserting that his leadership has instilled a sense of optimism among the state's youth, enabling them to aspire to greatness.

Moreover, Tapan Das underscored the growing support from women across Assam, attributing it to tangible improvements in their empowerment and overall societal progress under the current government.

He cited various reforms initiated by the government, such as combating drug abuse, eradicating child marriage, and fostering a corruption-free governance system, as evidence of their commitment to positive change.

“Now our youths are getting government jobs in a neat and clean way. All the major job scams took place during the Congress era. So, people have realised it,” he explained.

In the upcoming polls, AGP is fielding candidates in two constituencies—Barpeta and Dhubri—with veteran leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury contesting from Barpeta and Zabed Islam from Dhubri.

Das acknowledged the competitive landscape in Dhubri but expressed confidence in Choudhury's ability to emerge victorious. He anticipated a favourable outcome for AGP in both constituencies.

On April 28, during this conversation, Das was in Nalbari campaigning for Phani Bhusan Choudhury with other senior leaders, including AGP president Atul Bora and senior BJP leader Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Regarding voter turnout, he noted a substantial participation rate in the recent phases of polling, indicating widespread engagement in the electoral process across various constituencies in Assam.

Looking ahead, the third phase of polls in four Lok Sabha seats in Assam — Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri — is scheduled for May 7.