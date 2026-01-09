Young woman from Nalbari constructs Meji by herself, draws widespread attention

Nalbari, Jan 9: As Assam prepares to welcome Bhogali Bihu, one young woman from Nalbari has turned the festive tradition into a powerful story of resilience and creativity.

While villagers across the state usually come together to construct Meji collectively, Harshita Devi of Barmurikanar area near Pagladiya embankment in Nalbari district chose a different path. This Bhogali, she built a Meji entirely on her own doing everything by herself cutting reeds, designing the structure and shaping it into a boat-like form. Her creation is driven by a childhood dream and an unbreakable spirit.

Harshita, who had to drop out of school at the primary level due to financial hardship, has never received formal training in art or construction. Yet, year after year, she has surprised her community with innovative Meji designs.

In 2024, she created a saang ghor style Meji. In 2025, it was a two-storied palace-inspired structure. This year, her Meji, crafted in the shape of a boat, has become a talking point across Nalbari.

According to locals, Harshita’s house stands just beside the Pagladiya embankment, where the small yet striking Meji-boat has been set up right at her doorstep. Though modest in size, the structure reflects years of imagination, patience and perseverance.

As a child, Harshita longed to travel by boat but never had the opportunity.

Unable to swim and constrained by poverty, she instead expressed her desire through drawings. This Bhogali, she decided to give physical form to that dream.

“I made everything myself. It took me five days,” Harshita said, her voice steady with quiet pride. “I collected all the materials on my own from nearby fields. I have wanted to make a boat since I was very young. I never studied how to do it, never took any training. I just looked at pictures on my phone and in books and tried to build it.”

She added that the journey was not without ridicule.

“Many people laughed at me and discouraged me, but I didn’t listen to anyone. I worked alone and completed it myself. I will not burn down these creations as they mean too much to me.”

Harshita is the only daughter of her family. Despite limited means, she has also carved out a small livelihood by making and selling traditional Bihu pithas and sweets, adding another layer of self-reliance to her story.

“For a young woman to build a Meji alone is not easy,” said a local resident. “Harshita has shown courage and creativity that inspires not just women, but the entire village.”