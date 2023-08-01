Young wildlife enthusiast rescues 12.5ft King cobra in Cachar

Silchar, Aug 1: Responding to a call for rescue, young wildlife enthusiast Trikal Chakraborty rescued a 12.5ft King Cobra from a storehouse in Binod Nagar area in Dholai constituency of Cachar district on Saturday.

Known for his agility and keen interest in catching some of the deadliest reptiles across this region, Chakraborty, is a student of Assam University, Silchar.

Following the major rescue, Chakraborty celebrated his 25th birthday by disseminating awareness on protecting wildlife and also distributing chocolates among the children of the village. Along with a few other like minded youth, he planted over 30 saplings on Sunday.

“I had received a rescue call from Dharmendra Tewary, a local resident of the vicinity and rushed to the spot. However, upon reaching the spot I found that while the cobra was 12.5 ft long and weighed approximately 7 kgs, the challenge was yet another stiff one especially with children around. I was able to rescue the snake with strong support from Sagnick Gupta, a fitness enthusiast from Silchar and some other members from a local NGO and the villagers also extended support. After an hour-long effort, eventually the king cobra was rescued and later it was released in the natural habitat,” Chakraborty told The Assam Tribune adding that it was the 23rd King Cobra which he had rescued so far to go with a total of over 300 wildlife rescued so far.