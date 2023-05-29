Young man dies after falling from building in Dhubri

Dhubri, May 29: A tragic incident occurred in Dhubri on Monday where a young man died after falling from the roof of a building near the bus stand. The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Kalita, 28, son of Dharani Kalita of Ghoshpara Ward No. 14 in Dhubri.

The police of Dhubri Sadar police station reached the spot and recovered the body of the victim. They have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death and whether it was an accident or a murder.

The family and relatives of Dipankar Kalita are in shock and grief over his sudden demise. They have demanded a thorough probe into the incident and justice for their loved one.