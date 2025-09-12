Young Amateur, Pragjyotishpur FC secure wins in GSA football league

Guwahati, Sept 12: Young Amateur Club and Pragjyotishpur Football Club registered impressive victories in their respective matches of the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) B and C Division Football Leagues at Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

In the B Division encounter at Ground No. 1, Young Amateur Club outplayed Guwahati City FC with a convincing 3-0 win. Najrul Islam struck twice in the 55th and 67th minutes after breaking the deadlock earlier, while Jyotirmoy Bharali sealed the result with a goal in the 75th minute. Najrul Islam was adjudged the player of the match.

Over at Ground No. 2, Pragjyotishpur Football Club edged past Udayan Kristi Sangha 3-2 in a thrilling C Division contest. Luckey Murmu had given Udayan Kristi Sangha the early advantage with goals in the 13th and 45+1 minutes, but Pragjyotishpur mounted a strong comeback. Luhit Khaidam scored in the 57th minute, followed by Rishi Khakhlary in the 67th, before Tiku Boro netted the winner in the 88th minute. Rishi Khakhlary was named player of the match.

On Friday, Huntos FC will take on New Star Club at 2:45 pm at Ground No. 2 of Nehru Stadium.

By Sports Reporter.



