'You can’t crush a movement with military might': Paresh Baruah

Guwahati, July 26: Both the Congress and the BJP are not interested in political solution of the issues, alleged the chief of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), Paresh Baruah. He also said that the ULFA(I) is not against talks, but the Government must show sincerity on the issue.

Talking to The Assam Tribune over phone, Baruah said that the Congress, when in power, tried to play divide and rule policy instead of trying to find a permanent solution to the problems, while the BJP has been trying to wipe out the ULFA(I) with military might.

Baruah asserted that it would not be possible to wipe out any movement with military might. He said that operations against the ULFA were launched in 1990 and five divisions of the Army were involved in the operations. Since then, several operations were launched including Operation All Clear in Bhutan, but the outfit could not be finished. The use of armed forces can never bring any solution. Even mighty Russia could not finish off Ukraine, he added.

On the recent attack on ULFA(I) camps in Myanmar, in which three senior members of the outfit were killed, Baruah said the drone attacks were launched from two helipads – one in Arunachal Pradesh and one in Nagaland. Army took truckloads of drones to the helipads to launch the attacks. Some drones landed in the forests and one landed on a camp of the PLA, which was located near the ULFA(I) camps. But the NSCN camps were not targeted, he added.

On Army’s denial of the attacks, Baruah said, “We have definite information of the attacks. Even former Army generals openly admitted and praised the attacks in TV talk shows. If the former generals were lying, why they were not arrested?”

He also pointed out that immediately after the attacks on ULFA(I) camps, senior Army officers of India visited Myanmar and held talks with Myanmar army rulers.

Baruah asserted that the outfit would continue its armed battle but assured that they would not target Assamese people. He also said that they would not target Assamese police officers unless attacked first. Referring to the Dhemaji bomb blast on Independence Day, he claimed that one ULFA member had alerted a policeman over phone about the bomb but police did not take any action.

On the issue of illegal migration, Baruah said that a proper National Register of Citizens (NRC) could have identified the illegal migrants living in Assam. But the Government did not take effective steps for preparation of a correct NRC. Illegal migration has become a political issue. Why no strong rule was framed to prevent encroachment of forest lands, he questioned.

On whether he is in touch with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Baruah said that from time to time he talks with the Chief Minister, but not regularly. “Let us see whether he can influence the Central Government to hold talks with ULFA(I) on the core issue,” he added.

He also said that India does not have proper democracy and even a high-ranking person like the Vice President was forced to resign.



