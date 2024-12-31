Year-ender 2024: Mixed picture!

The year 2024 proved to be an average one for the Assamese film industry, with a handful of notable films standing out amidst a sea of releases that struggled to leave a mark. While some films garnered critical acclaim and international recognition, the commercial landscape largely painted of stagnation, with only a few notable successes.

One of the biggest highlights for Assamese cinema this year was its strong representation at the Indian Panorama of the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. This flagship section, known for show casing India's cinematic diversity, featured three Assamese films Juiphool, directed by Jadumoni Dutta, captivated viewers with its deeply emotional narrative exploring the bond between two mothers amid border conflicts. The film was also nominated for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, a testament to its universal themes of compassion, passion, non-violence, and social harmony. Another feature, Rador Pakhi by Bobby Sarma Baruah, showcased the director's nuanced storytelling. Meanwhile, Swargarath, by Rajesh Bhuyan, was included in the mainstream cinema section, highlighting its appeal to broader audiences.

The international festival circuit further cemented Ansarm's presence, with Kenny Besumatary's Bodo-language film Bilbo Birano (My Three Sisteni being featured in the NEDC Showcase and Premier section. Rima Das also returned to the global spotlight with Village Rockstars 2, the much-awaited sequel to her critically acclaimed Village Rockstars. After winning the Kim Jiseck Award at the Busan International Film Festival earlier this year, the sequel is set to make its European premiere at the prestigious Berlinale International Film Festival in 2025. This achievement marks another mile stone for Das, whose previous film Bulbul Can Sing received a Special Mention at Berlinale in 2019.













On the commercial front, 2024 saw mixed outcomes. Films like Bidurbhal and Swargarath emerged as major success26 at the box office, placing them among the highest-grossing Assamese films to date. Directed by Suvnat Kakoti, Bidurthai drew viewers with its engaging narrative, making it a commercial juggernaut after its release in July Similarly, Swargarath resonated with audiences, delivering strong box office numbers.





In contrast, Local Kung Fu 3, directed by Kenny Deori Basu matary, failed to live up to the expectations set by its predecessors, despite the goodwill generated by the earlier instalments. Released in September, the film struggled to replicate the charm and humour that had made the franchise a household name Meanwhile. Joy Hanu Man, directed by Himanshu Prasad Das, had a lukewarm performance at the box office. The film courted some controversy over its title but was appreciated for its content.

A slew of smaller releases, like Anhimanyu, Sundarpur Chaos, Pikhaas, Protishroti, Finding Maini, Ata Nigon Duponiya, and Ett Tumar, among others, contributed to the volume but failed to make a significant impact, either critically or commercially. Bhoot Jolakkiya, Jiya, Sikant and Emon suffered similar fates. However, Pranab J Deka's Kookt, a Hindi-language film with Assamese roots, managed to perform decently and later gained momentum on Amazon Prime, show casing the potential for Assamese filmmakers to explore digital platforms for wider reach.

Looking ahead, the industry has several promising projects in the pipeline. Moksh, starring Ravi Serma and Sharat Saxena, is already generating buzz as it heads into production under the direction of Mirza Arif Hazorika. Another project to watch out for is Diepholz, which is currently under production.

While the Assamese film industry in 2024 showcased moments of brilliance, it remains evident that the overall land scape is struggling to strike a balance between artistic excellence and commercial viability. The strong representation at international festivals highlights the immense potential of Assamese film makers to tell stories that resonate be yond borders. However, for sustainable growth, it is essential for the industry to strengthen its connection with local viewers while exploring innovative ways to expand its reach. As the curtain falls on this year, there is hope that 2025 will bring a renewed vigour to Assamese cinema, with upcoming projects and continued efforts to strike the right chord with both viewers and critics.