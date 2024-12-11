Year-end alarm: Rising road mishaps & Assam’s push for festive season safety

Guwahati, Dec 11: The final week of December is approaching and the air is abuzz with festive cheer as people gear up to celebrate Christmas and New Year. With year-end excitement at its peak, citizens are pulling out all stops to revel in the festivities.

However, this period also poses a significant challenge for law enforcement, as it coincides with a surge in road accidents across the state.

Recent data highlights a troubling trend - 2024 has earned a grim reputation for an increase in road accidents compared to 2023. In January 2023, the state recorded 654 accidents, whereas January 2024 saw this number rise to 819. Similarly, February 2023 registered 582 accidents, which jumped to 822 in February 2024.

Between January and June last year, 3,746 accidents were reported in Assam, but the same period this year witnessed a staggering 5,460 cases—a sharp 45% increase.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the concerning trend in August 2024, stating, “Road accidents have gone up by 45%, resulting in more injuries. However, fatalities have decreased by 25% due to timely medical assistance and treatment,” he wrote on a popular micro-blogging platform.





Proactive measures being undertaken by the police and administration to address rising road accident cases.











On December 8, DGP GP Singh on the microblogging website claimed that the fatality rate has dropped down in the month of November 2024, compared to the previous year.

“Assam registered a decline of 24.48% as compared to November of last year, and from January till November cumulatively, the state has shown a decline of 14.28% as compared to the same period of last year,” DGP wrote.

Despite the reduction in fatalities, the alarming rise in road accidents remains a pressing concern, particularly during the festive season when several factors contribute to this menace, especially drunk driving.

Authorities ramp up precautions

The rising number of road accidents in the state remains a significant concern, especially during the festive period of Christmas and New Year. “Most accidents occur due to foggy weather conditions. Reduced visibility during this season is one of the key reasons behind the increasing cases,” explained Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Borah also highlighted the proactive measures being undertaken by the police and administration to address the issue. He noted that a District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting is routinely held ahead of the festive season to discuss solutions.

“This year, during the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Assam and DGP GP Singh on December 9, we planned additional safety measures to be implemented from during this time,” Borah shared.

Borah further added that the state has adopted a 45-day mission-mode initiative from December 15, 2024 to January 31, 2025 in this regard.

In line with directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota convened a hybrid meeting on Monday with District Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and District Transport Officers (DTOs).

The meeting, held in the presence of Assam Police Director General GP Singh, focused on enhancing safety measures during the festive and picnic season.

Dr. Kota emphasised the need to draft and notify Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) specifically designed for foggy weather and increased holiday travel.

Key initiatives include installing portable hazard blinkers at accident-prone zones, using retro-reflective tapes and hazard triangles, and launching a WhatsApp channel to provide real-time weather updates.

District Commissioners and SPs were instructed to identify picnic spots and transit points comprehensively. Agencies like National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and Public Works Department (PWD) were tasked with improving road conditions at vulnerable locations and black spots.

The meeting also stressed the importance of installing clear signage at construction sites and lane change areas to enhance driver safety.

To curb unauthorised liquor sales, raids will be conducted at dhabas, roadside hotels, and tourist spots. Strict enforcement measures will be implemented to prevent drivers transporting picnickers from consuming alcohol, with breathalyser checkpoints set up at picnic spots, hotels, and other high-risk locations.

Emergency preparedness was also prioritised, with plans to station ambulances and medical teams at strategic points to ensure swift response in case of accidents.







District Road Safety Committee meeting held in Guwahati.













Curbing the carnage

Reckless driving, over-speeding, poorly maintained roads, and inadequate enforcement of road safety regulations collectively contribute to the rising number of road accidents. But what can authorities do to prevent such incidents and ensure public safety?

“We cannot completely control accidents; what’s destined to happen will happen. However, we can implement measures to mitigate the risks and ensure that families don’t lose their loved ones,” remarked DCP (Traffic) Borah.

Borah stated that the goal every festive season is to prevent families from losing their loved ones to road accidents, emphasising that this year, their efforts are being pursued with the same determination.





Road accident on Diwali night in Guwahati's Khanapara area.











Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), highlighted the vital role of enhanced medical services in reducing fatalities. “The decline in fatalities is largely due to better patient care, ICU facilities, and the availability of expert doctors,” he said.

Dr. Sarma also detailed GMCH’s readiness to handle emergencies. “We have a dedicated 24-hour emergency and trauma department, with over 100 ICU beds specifically for road traffic accident cases. My team and I are fully prepared to respond to any emergencies,” he added.

Additionally, Dr. Sarma stressed the importance of creating public awareness to prevent road accidents.

“Reckless driving and drinking under the influence must stop. Awareness campaigns can significantly reduce accident rates in the state. This requires a collaborative effort—from the police conducting strict checks to the District Transport Office (DTO) and the transport department promoting road safety awareness,” he concluded.