Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore seized in Karimganj, one held

Hailakandi, Jan 17: In a successful bid by the Karimganj Police, yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore have been seized from Bagargul area of the district from a car around 22 kms from Karimganj town.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das informed that during the routine night patrolling of Anti Dacoity Camp and two personnel of Village Defence Party (VDP), namely Anupam Malakar and Jashim Uddin recovered seven lakh yaba tablets weighing around 88 kg from a Maruti Alto car bearing registration number AS10 A 6487 in Bagargul area.



One person has also been arrested in this regard.

They picked up the driver of the car Hafij Uddin, aged 36, resident of Sombaribazar of Badarpur. The ther persons sitting on the car managed to escape during the search, official said.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is on. The Superintendent of Police in Karimganj, Padmanabha Baruah is personally supervising the case, senior police official said.











