Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 cr seized in Cachar, one arrested

Cachar, Sep 24: Cachar police on Saturday recovered 18,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle and arrested a person.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Saturday that the tablets were seized from a vehicle at Banskandi and the arrested person, has been identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar aged 31 years.

As per sources, the value of the seized consignment of Yaba tablets in the black market is approximately Rs 2 crores.

Further investigation is underway.