Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore recovered in Cachar

Silchar, April 11: Based on secret information, Cachar Police on Monday evening conducted a special operation at Bagadahar area and arrested two persons and recovered 50 packets of soap cases containing suspected heroine along with 30,000 YABA tablets and some cash as well.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that among the people arrested include a 24 year old woman.

The market value of the seized drugs is approximately around Rs 10 crores.

The consignment of the narcotics substance is suspected to be smuggled from Churachandpur, Manipur to Assam, the SP added.