Assam

Yaba Tablets seized in Hailakandi, one held

AT Photo

Hailakandi, May 14: In a joint operation Hailakandi Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized 20,000 yaba tablets and apprehended one drug peddler on Saturday night.

Hailakandi's superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta informed it in a Twitter message.

Acting on specific information a joint team of BSF, Sector HQ Silchar, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier and Hailakandi Police apprehended the drug peddler Alta Hussain Talukdar, of Rongpur village part 3 of Hailakandi district and recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets from his house.

The apprehended person along with seized Yaba tablets has been handed over to Hailakandi Police for further legal action, official said.

It is to be mentioned that since January, 2022, BSF Mizoram and Cachar Frontier has seized 1,68,385 Yaba tablets in Barak Valley in its anti-drugs drive and same will continue in future also.

