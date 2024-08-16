Xokhi, charity-based NGO in Bengaluru, to raise awareness on breast cancer

Guwahati, August 16: Xokhi, a Bangalore-based NGO, stepped into its fifth year in 2024 and will be organising a food fete on August 17 to spread awareness and conduct a screening camp for breast cancer.

A charity-based organisation, Xokhi, the Assamese Women’s Association in Bengaluru, has been committed to meeting the needs of the underprivileged sections of society.

The food fete organised by Xokhi is scheduled for tomorrow and will showcase the flavours of Assam put together by home chefs based in Bengaluru.

In 2019, Xokhi embarked on its first project by donating groceries to Rakum Blind School, followed by being involved in numerous endeavours to provide for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGO also extended financial support to a woman from Nagaon in Assam who was battling breast cancer.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day in 2022, the NGO contributed to the Madhu Mansion Trust, an orphanage based in Bengaluru.

Additionally, the NGO has also contributed to an organisation named Karunadhara, based in Guwahati, making Xokhi an organisation that has been involved with the cause of the underprivileged both in Bengaluru and in Assam.

Xokhi has also honoured the women police force and personnel during International Women’s Day in 2023 by felicitating them and acknowledging and recognising their invaluable service to society.





















The NGO, after providing financial assistance to a woman suffering from breast cancer, conducted a breast cancer screening camp at the Sri Satya Sai Baba Institute of Medical Science in Bangalore, committed to the cause of health and wellbeing.

In a drive to spread awareness about the menace of breast cancer that claims the lives of many women, Xokhi is conducting a food fete in Bengaluru on August 17 to raise funds, which will be directed towards conducting a breast cancer screening camp.