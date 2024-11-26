Wounded tigress, human assault & a town on edge: Kaliabor’s man-animal dilemma

Guwahati, Nov 26: The endangered Royal Bengal Tigress, which was attacked by a group of stone-pelters at a stretch along the Kollong River near Jakhalabandha, is set to grace a zoological park—provided it lives. Doctors who are attending to the tigress have said that it has lost one eye, and if at all it manages to pull it through, “she won’t be able to survive in the wild”.

“The tigress is in critical condition. Though both her eyes are injured, the right eye is totally damaged. We are trying our best. She is eating well and the nose bleeding has stopped but she is not fit to go back to the wild. She will be fit to go to the zoo once she recovers,” stated Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, the lead veterinarian at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

This incident adds to the already bludgeoning cases of human-animal conflicts in the state. Reportedly, the tigress, a stray from the Kamakhya Reserve Forest, had gone to drink water from the river near Jakhalabandha market when it was attacked. The mob threw stones, bricks, planks, and whatever else they could grab from the riverbank. As the tiger swam away in a desperate attempt to escape, the mob pursued it until it managed to get out of the water and flee.

The animal suffered severe injuries and had to rest for several hours before forest officials could find and tranquilise it for medical care. Today, the tigress is fighting for her life at the CWRC. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Search operations were carried out at the homes of the suspected perpetrators on November 22, and they have been booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

According to Kaliabor’s co-district commissioner, the tigress in question had strayed on November 18 and as a precautionary measure, the co-district administration had swiftly imposed curfew in several localities, including Barbhakati, Miribheti, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sorubhogia, and Sonari.





Doctors who are attending to the tigress have said that it has lost one eye, and if at all it manages to pull it through, “she won’t be able to survive in the wild”.





Rising tension

The injury to the tigress, caused by a human attack, has once again brought attention to the growing cases of human-animal conflict in the fringe areas bordering national parks and forest reserves. In Kaliabor, there has been an unprecedented rise in such incidents in recent times. The region has been grappling with tiger-related terror since September, when two stray tigers wreaked havoc, killing livestock and instilling fear among the locals.

Over the past two months, these tigers have been linked to the deaths of more than forty animals in the Kamakhya and Sonari villages. In an effort to mitigate the problem, the Forest Department announced the installation of solar fencing in certain areas to keep the tigers away from human settlements.

On November 25, five days after the tigress in question was attacked, another report of a tiger attack on a human emerged from Line No. 5 in the Kaliabor Tea Garden area. The victim, 35-year-old Birla Munda, was attacked by a tiger while returning home with his brother after grazing their cows.

Locals, however, opine that for years, they have co-existed with wildlife but it’s only recently that the balance between man and wildlife is increasingly being tested. "We've grown up seeing tigers roam freely in our area, but until now, they never attacked anyone. It might sound like an exaggeration, but we’ve co-existed. However, with the increasing attacks on humans, this has now become a serious concern," said Kaustav Hazarika, a resident of Sonari.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park, explained that the attacks are occurring in areas that have a substantial tiger population. “The attacks are happening on the fringes of tiger reserves—such as the Orang and Kaziranga reserves—where there is a significant tiger population," she stated.

The rise in human-animal conflicts has been linked to habitat loss and fragmentation, driven by construction projects and population growth. “To address the human-animal conflict, the solution depends on the specific area. However, in regions surrounding tiger reserves, it is important for people to be cautious and mindful of their behaviour and movement," Sonali added.

Highlighting the need for a behavioural shift, Sonali believes that it could reduce the frequency of these conflicts. "We know that tigers are most active in the early morning and late evening. Unless there is a change in human behaviour, the big cats will not disturb or attack people," she noted.





The injury to the tigress, caused by a human attack, has once again brought attention to the growing cases of human-animal conflict in the fringe areas bordering national parks and forest reserves.





‘Behavioural change is crucial’

According to the last official population estimate, Kaziranga National Park is home to around 104 tigers, which are highly territorial. "As the population increases, tigers often move to other areas. If humans have encroached on the fringes of these territories, it leads to conflict," said Sonali.

Despite the growing threat posed by tiger attacks, Sonali highlighted the steps being taken to address the issue. “We now have highly effective rapid response teams. Every time we receive reports of a tiger straying, our frontline teams follow established SOPs and NTCA protocols to manage the situation,” she said.

The Director Kaziranga National Park also highlighted the availability of trained veterinarians and rescue centres. "We have the Assam State Zoo and other veterinary experts on hand, ready to intervene if there is a need to physically capture the tiger," she added.

As the human-animal conflict continues to escalate, it is clear that ongoing efforts to improve awareness, enforce precautionary measures, and manage wildlife populations will be essential in restoring balance between humans and tigers in the region.





According to the last official population estimate, Kaziranga National Park is home to around 104 tigers, which are highly territorial.















