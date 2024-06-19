Worms found in Dairy Milk Silk chocolate in Digboi

Digboi, June 19: A shocking incident emerged from the oil town of Digboi, where a woman discovered worms in a Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly chocolate bar that she purchased for her daughter.

The shocking discovery has raised concerns about food safety and quality control in products manufactured by companies.

The incident occurred when the woman bought the chocolate bar for her daughter. As her daughter took a bite, they noticed worms crawling out of the bar.

The woman claimed that the chocolate bar was still within its expiration date, as indicated in the packaging.

The woman promptly videographed the disturbing discovery and reported the matter to the Digboi police administration. The woman also shared the video with various concerned authorities to highlight the issue and seek immediate action.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage among consumers in the locality and brought attention to the need for stringent quality control measures in food products.



