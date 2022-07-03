World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes

SILCHAR, JULY 3: On the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day 2022, Barak Upotyokya Krira Sanbadik Sanstha (BUKSS) organised a humble meeting to hand over relief materials to fellow journalist members stranded and affected by the devastating flood in Silchar.

The relief materials were handed over to sports journalists, photographers, and also to some of the staff of District Sports Association Silchar, said Ravi Hazam, secretary of the sports journalists body.



In the brief meeting held at the office premises of BUKSS, Ratan Deb, vice president of the scribes' body presided over and noted journalist Taimur Raja Choudhury who is an advisor to BUKSS along with Babul Hore, president DSA Silchar, Bijendra Prasad Singh, general secretary DSA Silchar and Hitabrata Bhattacharjee, former central observer of the sports scribes' association lauded the efforts and concern of BUKSS towards the fellow members amidst such an unprecedented crisis posed by the flood across Silchar and sub-urban areas. Bijendra Prasad Singh said that they are planning to extend financial assistance to any sports journalist who is affected by flood. Noted sports organiser Chandan Sarma also expressed his best wishes the sports scribes on the occasion.

