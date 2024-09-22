World Rhino Day: Kaziranga readies for rhino calves' release, Manas hosts awareness rally

Guwahati, Sept. 22: World Rhino Day was celebrated at Manas and Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserves, two of India’s premier sanctuaries for the majestic one-horned rhino, on Sunday.

At Kaziranga, the day’s activities centred on preparing two rhino calves to be released back into their natural habitat. These calves were rescued during the devastating monsoon floods in July and have been nurtured at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

“We have rescued two rhino calves this year due to the floods. Additionally, we have two more calves in our care from 2020 and 2021, bringing the total to four at the centre,” an official from CWRC shared with The Assam Tribune

The official elaborated on the meticulous care provided for the calves' nutrition and well-being. “We are ensuring they are well-fed and healthy. With winter approaching, we will modify their shelters, and have adjusted their diets to provide as natural a diet as possible,” the official explained.

Reflecting on the recent success of their rehabilitation efforts, the official stated, “To date, we have released 18 rhinos back into the wild after rehabilitation, and we have observed them naturally breeding in their habitats. This is a significant achievement for us.”







AT Photo: One-horned rhinos in Kaziranga National Park

This year’s global theme for World Rhino Day is “Keep the Five Alive”, which advocates for the conservation of all five types of rhinos - Black, White, Javan, Sumatran, and One-Horned.

In Manas National Park, celebrations included an early morning bicycle rally in the Bansbari region, drawing considerable participation from the local community.

“As part of our conservation efforts, we organised a cycle rally in the Bansbari Range. Following this, an awareness meeting also took place at the Bhuyanpara Range. The core objective of this day is to protect rhinos, boost their populations, and conserve their habitats. This year, we are launching initiatives to safeguard the Big Five Rhinos with multiple teams,” said Dr. C. Ramesh, Field Director of Manas National Park.

Discussing the rhino population in Manas, Dr. Ramesh noted, “Currently, we estimate there are around 50 rhinos in Manas, though a formal estimation hasn’t been conducted in the last two years. We expect to have clearer figures after the next assessment.”

He emphasised that successful conservation programmes require collaboration across various sectors. “Cooperation from all quarters is essential,” he asserted, stressing the importance of engaging local communities and civil society organizations in efforts to preserve India’s one-horned rhino species.