World Heritage Site Charaideo receives Rs 1.8 Cr for beautification in 1st phase

Nazira, Jan 22: Assam's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Jogen Mohan, recently laid the foundation stone for a boundary wall and beautification of the Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Moidam at the Charaideo World Heritage Site.

The Tai Ahom Development Council (TADC), headed by Mayur Borgohain, has allocated Rs 1.8 crore for the first phase of the project. Conservation and beautification of the Siu-Ka-Pha Moidam will be taken up in an area of 30 bighas of land.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Mohan described Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha as the first Assamese and recalled his contribution towards the formation of the greater Assamese community.

He said that all necessary steps will be taken to beautify the Siu-Ka-Pha Moidam. The minister pointed out that the glorious chapter of the history of Ahom rule has found a special place on the world tourism map following the declaration of the Charaideo Moidams as a World Heritage Site.

Mohan also thanked the TADC for its financial support for the conservation and beautification of the Siu-Ka-Pha Moidam.

TADC chairman Mayur Borgohain, who also participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony, told the media that the Council has earmarked Rs 5 crore for conservation and beautification of the Siu-Ka-Pha Moidam.

It is pertinent to mention that the Siu-Ka-Pha Moidam had been lying in a state of neglect for a very long time. There are even allegations that the area surrounding the Siu-Ka-Pha Moidam has been encroached upon by some local people.





By-

Correspondent