World Elephant Day: Manas National Park sees rise in elephant population

Guwahati, August 12: Coinciding with World Elephant Day on Monday, encouraging news has emerged for elephant conservation in Assam.

Officials at Manas National Park have reported a promising increase in the park's elephant population, crediting successful conservation efforts by both park authorities and civic societies.

“Though we don’t have the official numbers yet, we are positive that the population of elephants in the park has increased,” Barin Boro, Ranger of the Bansbari Range, told The Assam Tribune.

Deputy Field Director of the UNESCO Heritage site, Jesim Ahmed, highlighted the ongoing efforts to address the human-elephant conflict (HEC).

“We aim to spread awareness on the HEC issue, for which we have invited members of the Eco-Development Committees (EDC),” Ahmed said. EDCs play a crucial role in protecting wildlife and biodiversity in areas surrounding protected regions and forests.

Earlier in the day, World Elephant Day was observed with much fanfare at both Manas and Orang National Parks, with a series of events celebrating the majestic creatures.

At Manas National Park, special programmes were organised across the Bansbari, Bhuiyapara, and Panbari Ranges, beginning with a ceremonial puja, followed by health check-ups for the elephants and their mahouts.

There was a significant turnout of attendees, who participated by offering and feeding fruits and vegetables to the elephants.

In Darrang district, the Orang Range Forest Office also marked World Elephant Day.

The celebration started with the lighting of lamps and incense sticks, followed by honouring mahouts with Assamese gamosas and a walk involving elephants, mahouts, forest staff, officials, and local residents.

World Elephant Day is a global event aimed at raising awareness about the threats elephants face and the conservation efforts needed to protect them and their habitats.

This year’s theme is “Personifying prehistoric beauty, theological relevance, and environmental importance”.