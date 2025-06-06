Working on building united Oppn for 2026: Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan

Guwahati, June 6: Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan on Friday said that efforts are underway to build a united opposition front for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to the press, Bhuyan revealed that a six-member committee has been holding confidential talks with opposition leaders across the state to forge unity.

“The group includes Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Paresh Malakar, Dr Abdul Mannan, Santanu Borthakur, and myself,” said Bhuyan. “We have been in quiet discussion with various opposition leaders, and I am hopeful that a strong, unified front will emerge for 2026.”

He noted that earlier initiatives toward opposition unity had been spearheaded by former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah and have since gained momentum under the new APCC president, Gaurav Gogoi.

“The BJP benefits from a fragmented opposition, and it has invested immense time, energy, and money to maintain that divide,” Bhuyan alleged.

Bhuyan has accused the government of failing to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people and claimed the administration is losing its grip on governance.

“We have seen that Sarma is reaching a state in which he is unable to rule Assam effectively. He is unable to ensure the security of the indigenous people of the state and is now handing out arms to individual persons. It will create such a worrying situation in the state. I demand the Chief Minister to resign as he is not fit to be in his office now,” the MP stated.

Bhuyan also accused the Sarma-led government of turning Assam into a “colony for capitalists,” alleging that vast tracts of land belonging to indigenous communities are being handed over to corporate houses.

“The government is planning to evict 20,000 families across 24 villages—covering over 18,000 bighas of land—for a solar project in Karbi Anglong to benefit Gautam Adani. In the same district, 50,000 bighas are reportedly being allocated to Mukesh Ambani for a compressed biogas plant,” he said. “In Palashbari, a decision has been taken to give away 150 bighas for a logistics park.”

Bhuyan further criticised the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave, calling it a platform tailored for industrialists, not the people of Assam.

“Events like Advantage Assam are held for profit-hungry capitalists like Adani, Ambani, Ramdev, and Jay Shah—not for the welfare of our people,” he said.

“Advantage Assam is for the capitalists as they will be there to not serve the people of Assam but to secure profits. Advantage Assam was held under Sarbananda Sonowal’s tenure as well. Are there any industries in Assam? It is unfortunate to see the situation. I can show you how many industries have shut down or been sold off,” Bhuyan said.