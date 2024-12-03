Work on Jorhat-Majuli Bridge set for restart as MORTH plans to replace contractor

Guwahati, Dec 3: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) is actively scouting for a new contractor to complete the long-awaited Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

This decision follows a meeting on Monday, where the Ministry addressed the slow progress of the bridge’s construction with all the stakeholders.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Assam announced on social media that critical decisions had been made, including the replacement of the current contractor.

"The existing contractor will be replaced, and the process to identify a new contractor will begin on a priority basis. The performance guarantee of the outgoing contractor will be forfeited, as the agreed timelines were not met," the CMO’s post read.

Construction of the bridge, which had commenced on November 29, 2021, came to a standstill on September 5 after the initial contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation, withdrew from the project.

In response, the Centre had considered issuing a fresh tender to ensure the completion of the vital infrastructure.

Notably, the decision to replace the contractor comes six days after a delegation of local legislators and community leaders met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on November 27.

During the meeting, the delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and Majuli district BJP President Biren Saikia, along with Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam and MP Pradhan Barua, had voiced their concerns over the halted project, highlighting the bridge's significance for the people of Majuli and its potential to improve connectivity and spur development.

After deliberations, Minister Gadkari had assured the delegation that the Ministry is expecting to start work on the project within a week.

The bridge, estimated to cost ₹925 crore and stretching 8 kilometers, will feature 72 poles, forming a crucial link between Jorhat and Majuli. Once completed, it is expected to play a vital role in boosting infrastructure and enhancing economic growth for the region.