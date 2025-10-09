Won’t compromise Assam’s territorial integrity in Arunachal border talks: CM

Guwahati, Oct 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, made it clear that the state will not compromise its territorial integrity while resolving boundary issues with Arunachal Pradesh.

He stated that while both states have made "substantial progress" in talks, Assam would not cede any more villages or land without first safeguarding its own interests.

“We have already resolved many points. Now, only three remain. We are engaged in discussions but a final solution has not been reached yet because Arunachal Pradesh is demanding more villages,” Sarma said, addressing the press, on the sidelines on an event in Dhemaji.

“Assam must think about itself first and then bring a solution. We are committed to a peaceful resolution, but not at the cost of our people’s interests", Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s firm stance comes amid ongoing inter-state border talks to settle the long-pending boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

On August 28, a joint district-level meeting on the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border issue was held in Narayanpur, Lakhimpur district, to discuss ground-level challenges and coordination measures along the disputed areas.

The meeting, which took place at the Deuri Autonomous Council office, was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Lakhimpur, Bishwanath (Assam), and Papum Pare (Arunachal Pradesh), along with senior administrative and police officials from both sides.

During the meeting, the officials identified recurring problems along the border including land encroachments, disputes over jurisdiction and unauthorised constructions that often fuel tension among local communities.

In an effort to prevent further complications, the district authorities formulated a Joint Action Plan (JAP) aimed at maintaining peace and stability along the inter-state boundary.

As part of the plan, both sides agreed to halt any new construction or encroachment in disputed areas until the demarcation process of the bordering villages is finalised.

They also decided to conduct joint patrols on a weekly or monthly basis in sensitive zones, with participation from district-level officers of both states, to ensure mutual trust and transparency in maintaining law and order.

The ongoing talks are being held in continuation of the historic Namsai Declaration, signed in July 2022 by Chief Minister Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu. The declaration outlined a framework to resolve disputes concerning 86 villages along the 804-kilometre inter-state border.

The Assam–Arunachal boundary conflict dates back to 1951, when the North-East Frontier Tract, later renamed Arunachal Pradesh, was separated from Assam without clearly demarcated boundaries.

The issue persisted over the decades and remained unresolved even after Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood in 1987.