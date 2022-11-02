Women trafficking racket busted in Majdia, Barpeta, two arrested

Barpeta, Nov 2: The Assam police on Tuesday arrested two human traffickers and busted a human trafficking racket at Sarthebari under lower Assam's Barpeta district.

As per sources, a minor girl was abducted a year ago from Sarthebari by a person identified as Sahar Ali alias Bablu. However, Ali was arrested after the police conducted search drives at Majdia in Sarthebari area.

The official stated that Sahar Ali allegedly sold the minor for Rs 1.20 lakhs in Haryana.

The minor girl has been rescued by police and arrested two more persons from Haryana in connection to the case. They have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Speaking to media the accused confessed to the crime and said that the teenage girl was again sold to another man.

Notably, the women trafficking racket targets teenage girls from poor families in the area. A year ago, a teenage girl was allegedly abducted and sold in Haryana for lakhs of rupees.

The incident came to light recently in a probe by the Majdia police of the Barpeta district.

A further police investigation is underway into the case.