Women run down by speeding vehicle in Dolu

Silchar, Feb 9: A women was run down by a speeding vehicle at Dolu Bazar area here along the Silchar-Haflong route on Wednesday.

According to sources, the victim aged around 55 years. The incident occurred around 5 in the evening triggered fume among the people who staged a road blockade for some hours. Police rushed to the spot to pacify the incident, sources said. Meanwhile, soon after hitting the woman, the speeding van fled from the spot.

However, upon reaching Moinagarh, the van met with another accident and the driver managed to flee from the spot. Police recovered the dead body and sent for post mortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, sources said.