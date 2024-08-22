Women of Titabor take to streets protesting rising crimes against women

Titabor, August 22: In a powerful display of solidarity, the women of Titabor took to the streets on Thursday, protesting against the alarming rise in crimes against women in Jorhat district.

The protests were sparked by two recent incidents of molestation, reported on August 11 and 20, which have raised serious concerns about women’s safety in the area.

The first incident occurred on August 11, when a Taekwondo coach, identified as Akbar Ali, a resident of Delhi, allegedly molested a minor girl under the pretext of training her inside a confined room at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex.

Ali was later apprehended by the police at the sports complex. However, the demonstrators voiced their dissatisfaction, stating that while the accused had been arrested, the police had yet to interrogate officials of the Titabor District Sports Association, which currently manages the sports complex.

The protesters not only called for severe penalties for those responsible but also demanded legal action against the Titabor District Sports Association, highlighting their role in the lack of safety measures within the sports complex.

Nine days later, on August 20, another disturbing incident took place when a student was allegedly molested in front of her college in Titabor in broad daylight.

This incident further fuelled the ongoing protests, with women demanding stringent punishment for the culprits involved in both cases.

The demonstrators highlighted the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols to protect women in the district, underscoring the growing concern over the lack of security for women in public spaces.

As the protests continue, the women of Titabor are determined to bring about change, insisting that their voices be heard and that concrete actions be taken to ensure the safety and security of women in the district.