‘Women no longer passive voters in Assam’: Irani pitches BJP in Sissiborgaon

Dhemaji, March 31: Highlighting the growing role of women in Assam’s political landscape, former Union minister Smriti Irani, on Tuesday, said women are now at the centre of the state’s development narrative and electoral decision-making.

Addressing a campaign rally in Sissiborgaon in support of BJP candidate Jibon Gogoi, Irani said Assam has witnessed sustained growth over the past decade, with women emerging as active participants in the political process.

“Earlier it was said that women voted wherever their husbands asked them to; now it is the women who tell their husbands to vote for the Lotus, and the men comply,” she said.

Referring to the proposed reservation for women, she added, “With 33% reservation for women on the way to being implemented, they will have an even greater stake. This has been possible due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Expanding her pitch, Irani said the upcoming Assembly elections were about broader national concerns.

“This election is not just about electing an MLA or making Himanta Biswa Sarma the Chief Minister again. This election is about driving out each and every infiltrator from the country,” she asserted.

Targeting the Congress, Irani accused the party of shielding illegal migrants and weakening the state in the past.

“Only Indians should be included in the electoral rolls. When the Election Commission wanted to revise the rolls, why did the Congress oppose it? Do they want to protect Indians or infiltrators?” she said.

Invoking past violence, she referred to the 2004 Dhemaji blast. “These were innocent people killed. What was their mistake? Such dark clouds had engulfed Assam that innocents lost their lives,” she said.

Contrasting the present situation, Irani credited the Centre and the state government for improved security. “Today, everyone can unfurl the National Flag without fear. This is the result of the government’s policies,” she said.

She also highlighted action against illegal encroachment. “Over 1.65 lakh bighas of land have been cleared of encroachers. The Congress never took such steps when it was in power,” Irani said.

The BJP leader also pointed to welfare initiatives for farmers and youth, urging voters to continue supporting the ruling alliance.

“Considering the development Assam has witnessed, people should ensure that the BJP-led alliance forms the government again,” she said.

PTI