Woman's body recovered under mysterious circumstances in Nagaon

Raha, May 25: Sensation prevailed after a married woman’s body was recovered from a pond under mysterious circumstances on Friday night in Assam’s Nagaon.

The incident surfaced in the Kathalguri area under Juria Police Station in Nagaon.



As per sources, after recovering the dead body in such a condition, the relatives are raising doubts over the cause of death.



On the other hand, as soon as the news of the incident was received, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it to Nagaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.



The police have started investigating the entire incident.



According to the police, the case would be investigated based on the post-mortem report.

