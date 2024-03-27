Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Goalpara

Goalpara, Mar 27: A devastating incident occurred in Assam’s Goalpara district as a wild elephant trampled a woman to death on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in broad daylight at Mamakata Hurkakuchi village in Goalpara district.

As per sources, the woman was attacked by an elephant while she was collecting vegetables in the hills.

Following the incident, police and forest department personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Goalpara Civil Hospital for a postmortem.