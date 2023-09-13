Woman thrashed to death in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 13: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly thrashed to death by some unknown miscreants at Baida Village in Goalpara district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Praneshwari Rabha (56), who was a resident of the area in Lakhipur subdivision.

The victim went missing on Tuesday afternoon, after she went to feed water to the cows in a nearby field.

Later in the night, her dead body was found in the village cemetery. The hands and legs of the body were tied when the locals spotted it.

Police rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem reports to Goalpara Civil Hospital.

It is to be mentioned that earlier the victim’s brother was also killed by miscreants in suspicion of witchcraft.