Assam

Woman rescued after falling into Brahmaputra River at Nimati Ghat

By The Assam Tribune
Representational Image 

Jorhat, Mar 4: In a terrifying incident, a woman fell into the Brahmaputra River on Monday afternoon in the Jorhat district of Assam.

The incident unfolded at Nimati Ghat when a ferry named Sapteshwari was on its way to Majuli in Nimati Ghat and the woman onboard unfortunately fell on the river.

Following the incident, the ferry driver jumped into the river, rescued the woman and was rushed to Jorhat Medical College for further treatment.

The woman has been identified as Pooja Bezbaruah.

