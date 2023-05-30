Woman ran over by ambassador in Assam’s Silchar

Silchar, May 30: In a tragic incident, a woman aged around 53 years was run over by a speeding ambassador on the outskirts of Silchar on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at a location in between Silchar Medical College and Hospital and National Institute of Technology Silchar.

When local rushed her to the hospital, doctors declared her dead, sources said.

The accused driver has been arrested while the ambassador was recovered, senior traffic officials informed.

Meanwhile, irked by the turn of events, locals of the vicinity staged a blockade protesting lack of traffic monitoring and rash driving on the route which has hospitals and schools along the way. They demanded strict traffic control on the route.