Woman protests voting rights denial in Chaparmukh; alleges unauthorised ballot cast

RAHA, April 26: Sensation prevailed at Chaparmukh after a woman faced a difficult situation and protested at the entrance of a polling station at Chaparmukh under Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency with her relatives after her voting rights were denied.

As per information, the woman identified as Rooksana Begum of Chaparmukh was not allowed to cast a vote by poll officials as her vote was cast by an unidentified person. The shocking incident took place at the Chaparmukh Town primary school polling station.

The woman alleged that her name was purposefully marked for another person. “I didn't receive a proper response from the officials when I questioned about the person who cast my vote", she said.

“Due to the negligence of the officials and staff, I have been waiting here for nearly an hour. Till now, I do not know whether I will get a chance to vote," she further added.