Woman on morning walk mowed down by unidentified vehicle

Raha , Nov 17 : In the wee hours of the morning, a 31-year-old woman, was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle while she was on a morning walk. The shocking incident occured at Niz Mikirgaon.

As per reports, the lady was mowed by a bolero pickup van at Raha - Barapujia state highway on Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim identified as Pinki Bora Deka, was on her morning walk along with her husband when the vehicle hit her resulting death of the woman on the spot. The victim was an inhabitant of Chalahbori village of Barapujia.



On receiving information, the police reached the spot in no time and sent the body for postmortem.

A case was registered on the matter and an investigation has been conducted by the Police.

