Woman missing for over 20 yrs reunites with family in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Jan 11: In a commendable initiative of a non-governmental organization, District Community Development Programme (DCDP), based at Bheluadanga under Behali LAC in Biswanath district, rescued a young girl, who had gone missing from Gohpur at the age of seven, from Dimapur, Nagaland, after a gap of more than 20 years.

According to information available, the rescued woman was identified as Manju Mardi (31), daughter of Krishnaram Mardi and Nilamani Mardi, residents of Karibil Bongali, under the Behali constituency in Biswanath district.

In 2001, her father, along with another woman, had taken her to Dimapur and left her there to work as a domestic help in the house of a Naga person. A few days later, the accompanying woman passed away, and all communication with the employer was lost.

Despite extreme poverty, her father Krishnaram Mardi searched extensively for his daughter for many years, even selling livestock, but could not find any clue.

After more than two decades, the family finally received a piece of good news.

As the story goes, the woman worked as a domestic help under two to three different employers over the years.

For the last two years, she had been working in the house of a person named Victor Murry. As she repeatedly requested to return home, Victor Murry contacted several NGOs in Assam.

On December 31 last, he established contact with Kretofil Bhengra, secretary of DCDP, and provided him the names of her parents.

Taking the matter seriously, the secretary of DCDP conducted thorough inquiries and successfully contacted her father, Krishnaram Mardi. With coordinated efforts, arrangements were made to bring the young girl back home a few days ago.

She was escorted to her residence at Karibil by her employer Victor Murry, along with their family members and an official from the Dimapur ADC’s office.

After returning home, the young girl expressed her heartfelt gratitude to DCDP and her employer in Dimapur.

Although she initially could not recognize her family members or villagers, she has gradually begun to identify them. Local people have lauded the initiative of the NGO.